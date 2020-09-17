Canindia News

Kashmir gunfight over, 3 terrorists & woman killed (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) Three terrorists were killed and a woman died in an encounter that started Thursday morning at Batmalloo in Srinagar city, officials said.

One CRPF officer was also injured during the encounter.

“Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter,” Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS.

According to details, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

