Twenty-three children from a government-run school in Srinagar, who are on an eight-day Bharat Darshan tour, visited the Bada Imambara and later went to the Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

The tour organised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Unit reached the Uttar Pradesh state capital from Chandigarh.

The children were amazed to see the Bhool Bhulaiya of Bada Imambara which is a maze of sorts.

Later they visited a mall where they were welcomed with red roses.

The children had a gala time at the gaming zone of the mall.

The students also attended inauguration event of “LuLu Farm Fresh” in the presence of state Minister Sanjay Gangwar. They were accompanied by their physical education teacher Wakil Ahmed.

“These children are from humble families. Before this tour, they had never gone out of Srinagar,” he said.

The children will now head to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

SSB Lucknow Frontier DIG Mahesh Kumar said the children must be shown the culture of other states and its tourist places.

“In the mall they were apprised of the changing technology and market,” he said.

Kumar added that these children come from areas in Kashmir which witnesses terror incidents.

“But now the situation in Kashmir is changing. They are trying to connect themselves with the mainstream by visiting every city of the country and seeing their lifestyle,” he said.

