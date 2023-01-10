INDIALIFESTYLE

Kashmir LS MP calls for coordinated action to combat drug menace

Hasnain Masoodi, Lok Sabha member from J&K’s Anantnag constituency on Tuesday called for coordinated action to combat drug menace in Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting held with the district officers in Anantnag, Masoodi reviewed the steps taken by the district administration in connection with drug de-addiction and rehabilitation programmes.

It was stated in the meeting that about 500 victims suspected to be drug addicts stand identified in the district and every effort was made to de-addict the victims and prevent others developing the habit.

It was further stated a de-addiction and necessary facility for treatment of the victims were in place and operational at the district Headquarter.

The Lok Sabha member was informed that an aggressive public awareness campaign against drug abuse and drug addiction has been started by the administration and civil society groups and youth associated with the campaign.

Masoodi impressed upon the officers to take notice of the gravity of challenge and make coordinated efforts to combat the menace. Masoodi announced release Rs 10 lakh from MPLADS for setting up a rehabilitation centre for the drug addict victims.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in elimination of Tuberculosis. It was stated that the district has made significant progress in eliminating Tuberculosis and necessary facilities were in place in all the PHCs for early diagnosis of the disease and timely treatment.

The district was likely to have the distinction of being one of the first few districts in the country to be declared Tuberculosis free.

Masoodi asked the District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) to associate more officers and civil society leaders with the campaign to dispel the feeling of stigma and encourage screening and early diagnosis and make NTEP a success, an official press release said here.

