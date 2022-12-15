“Jannat-E-Kashmir – Through our eyes”, a collection of 64 art pieces created by 70 architectural students that captures the essence of people’s lives in Kashmir and its stunning scenic beauty, has become the cynosure of all eyes at the Students Biennale – attached to the 5th edition of the Kochi Biennale.

The 7th-semester students of the KMEA College of Architecture in the state have brought to life the Kashmir that they experienced first-hand, while being there on a visit.

Among them are portraits, notes, poems, digital arts, drawings, doodles, and installations.

Each creation communicates in its own way, even as everything conclusively becomes one wholesome installation reflecting the theme of Kashmir.

Inspiring life surroundings, innovation, heritage, traditional rituals, music in words, and even the thin smiles, all get revealed through various mediums here.

The short poems, notes, and other art forms vividly describe the lives of the people there, confined like that of a pupa to its shell.

Shabna Shirin, who is the Coordinator said there may be many misconceptions and prejudices about Kashmir.

“Armed soldiers, terrorism, search, attacks… Fear creeps in first. However, this is only the tip of an iceberg which is just 10 per cent. The valuable, in-depth, high-magnitude lives of the masses, that form the remaining 90 per cent, are beneath the water. Our attempt is to creatively capture the same from various angles. That’s why the name ‘Jannat-E-Kashmir – Through our eyes’,” said Shirin.

One of the installations is the embodiment of the Dal lake in Kashmir.

Acrylic sheets, plywood, and reflection from the water have all been creatively used to capture the pristine water body.

