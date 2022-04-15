Kashmir politicians have condemned the killing of a Sarpanch by terrorists at Pattan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Terrorists fired upon and critically injured Manzoor Ahmad, an independent Sarpanch, at Goshbugh area of Pattan in Baramulla. He was moved to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Condemning the killing of Sarpanch, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) said the vicious cycle of violence seems to be unending.

“JKNC condemns the gruesome killing of BJP Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad in North Kashmir’s Goshbugh, Pattan in the strongest possible terms. The vicious cycle of violence seems to be unending. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Condolences to his family and loved ones,” JKNC said.

“Another targeted killing, another family in mourning this evening. This unending cycle of violence is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family of Manzoor Bangroo. May he find place in Jannat,” former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP while condemning the killing of the Sarpanch said he was not associated with the BJP.

“Strongly denounce the barbaric killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo of Goshubugh, Pattan by terrorists. Gruesome act, terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramadan. It is to clarify that slain Sarpanch was not affiliated with BJP as reported by a section of press,” J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

