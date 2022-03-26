INDIA

Kashmir politicians condemn killing of SPO by terrorists

Kashmiri politicians have condemned the killing of a special police officer (SPO) of J&K Police by terrorists in Budgam district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The brother of the slain SPO was also injured in the incident. He is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar.

The deceased SPO has been identified Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, and his brother as Umar Ahmad Dar.

Officials said that the terrorists fired at the duo at their residence in Chadbugh in Budgam, injuring both of them critically. They were rushed to the hospital where Ishfaq Ahmad was declared brought dead.

“Very sorry to hear about the death of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed, who was killed in a militant attack. His brother Umar was injured in the same attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack and pray that Ishfaq finds place in Jannat and Umar makes a full recovery swiftly,” former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“Frankly, even our condemnation seem empty now. At loss of words. How many more dastardly killings will devastate the families of ordinary Kashmiris?

“Today it is Umar Ahmad Dar, tomorrow it will be someone else — there seems to be no end to tragedies in Kashmir,” People’s Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari tweeted.

“I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly attack on J&K police SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his younger brother in Budgam. We stand with the family in this terrible time. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and only add to our collective tragedies and miseries,” tweeted Apni Party chief, Altaf Bukhari.

