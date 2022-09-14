INDIA

Kashmir to get its first electric train on Gandhi Jayanti

NewsWire
0
0

On October 2, electric train will start moving on the 137 kms long Banihal-Baramulla corridor of Jammu and Kashmir rail link.

Indian Railway officials said that work on the project was going on since August 2019.

The mandatory principal chief electrical engineer (PCEE) inspection of the electric rail link will take place on September 26 and on Gandhi Jayanti, the project will be inaugurated, the railway officials said.

“Trials on Baramulla-Budgam part of the 137-Kms long electric train link have already been completed while the trial on the remaining Budgam-Banihal portion will be carried out on September 20”, sources said, adding that the project cost of the electric train link from Banihal to Baramulla is Rs 324 crore.

The electrification of the Banihal-Baramulla rail link will reduce air pollution and is expected to bring down the operational cost by 60 per cent.

20220914-103403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trespasser hid in Bengal CM’s residence whole night, nabbed

    Amit Shah likely to visit Jodhpur on Sept 10

    K’taka HC upholds 10-year jail term for ‘rapist’ father

    Top NSCN-IM leader hospitalised