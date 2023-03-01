INDIALIFESTYLE

Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Asia's longest cycle race flagged off

Asia’s longest cycle race from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was flagged off from here on Wednesday.

Organised by J&K sports council, the ultra cycle race was flagged off from Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar by divisional commissioner (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar in presence of officials and participants.

Officials said at the event that this cycle race is recognised by World Ultra Cycling Association, USA and declared as the Asian Ultra Cycling Championship & World Ultra Cycling Championship.

The participants shall peddle in Solo, Team of 2, Team of 4 with cut-off time of 12 days, 10 days and 8 days respectively.

The 3,651 kms-long race with total elevation gain of 1895p mts started from Srinagar and will end in the Southern tip of the Indian Peninsula, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

“The route of the cycle race passes through 12 major states, three major metropolises and over 20 major cities.

Officials said that all the arrangements for safe and successful event have been made, including security and assistance teams.

Riders will be supported by their respective crew members and support vehicles to finish the race.

The solo riders are Dr Amrit Samarth, Sahil Sachdeva, Sumer Bansal, Dhiraj Kalsait, Shubham Das, Mahesh Kini, Atul Kadu, Vikram Uniyal, Manish Saini, Indrajeet Vardhan, Geeta Rao and Amoeba Ravindra Reddy. The teams include Maha Cycling Squad, Maharashtra Police, ADCA and Amravati Riders.

