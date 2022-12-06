INDIALIFESTYLE

Kashmiri driver returns gold worth Rs 10L to tourist in Pahalgam

NewsWire
0
0

An honest taxi driver on Tuesday returned gold worth Rs 10 lakh to a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort.

The president of Pahalgam taxi stand said that Akash Farooq Wani, a taxi driver in the tourist resort has returned gold worth Rs 10 lakh to a tourist from Hyderabad.

“The tourist had forgotten the bag containing the gold in the taxi. The tourist informed the taxi stand president that he had forgotten the gold in the taxi that he had hired from the stand.

“When we informed the driver, he searched his taxi and found the bag which was returned to the tourist.

“The tourist had come back from Srinagar airport when he remembered having forgotten the bag in the vehicle. He has expressed gratitude to the taxi driver,” the taxi stand president said.

20221206-140005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tourism minister Anand Singh keeps away from K’taka CM Bommai

    India’s Feb wholesale price inflation rises to 13.11%

    2K engineering students to create awareness about govt schemes in K’taka

    Four years have passed, but Bengal’s anti-lynching Bill yet to be...