Kashmir’s Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) has submitted the dossier for registration of two more crafts — Crewel and Chain-stitch — to the Intellectual Property India, Chennai, an apex body for the registration and better protection of geographical indications (GI) relating to goods in India, officials said on Tuesday.

The Director of H&H Kashmir, while highlighting the significance of GI certification for Crewel and Chain-stitch, said that the department is working hard to get more crafts from Kashmir under the ambit of GI certification so that the genuine, handmade Kashmiri handicrafts get due recognition across the globe.

He said there are more than 10,000 craftsmen associated with the twin crafts of Crewel and Chain-stitch scattered over different districts of the Kashmir region and they all shall get benefitted from the GI certification of these crafts.

These crafts have an export potential of more than Rs 200 crore, he added.

These initiatives are aimed to help recognise and promote age-old crafts and methods that are otherwise in danger of being lost due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the official said.

So far, seven crafts from Kashmir, namely Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozni, Paper-Machie, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband and Hand Knotted Carpets, have been GI certified.

Besides, the process of GI registration of five more crafts — Kashmir Namda, Wagguv, Shikara, Gabba and Kashmir Willow bat — is already underway and the dossier for GI certification of all these crafts was submitted with the GI authorities in Chennai last month.

