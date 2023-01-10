INDIALIFESTYLE

Kashmiri handicrafts to get two more GI tags

NewsWire
0
0

Kashmir’s Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) has submitted the dossier for registration of two more crafts — Crewel and Chain-stitch — to the Intellectual Property India, Chennai, an apex body for the registration and better protection of geographical indications (GI) relating to goods in India, officials said on Tuesday.

The Director of H&H Kashmir, while highlighting the significance of GI certification for Crewel and Chain-stitch, said that the department is working hard to get more crafts from Kashmir under the ambit of GI certification so that the genuine, handmade Kashmiri handicrafts get due recognition across the globe.

He said there are more than 10,000 craftsmen associated with the twin crafts of Crewel and Chain-stitch scattered over different districts of the Kashmir region and they all shall get benefitted from the GI certification of these crafts.

These crafts have an export potential of more than Rs 200 crore, he added.

These initiatives are aimed to help recognise and promote age-old crafts and methods that are otherwise in danger of being lost due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the official said.

So far, seven crafts from Kashmir, namely Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozni, Paper-Machie, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband and Hand Knotted Carpets, have been GI certified.

Besides, the process of GI registration of five more crafts — Kashmir Namda, Wagguv, Shikara, Gabba and Kashmir Willow bat — is already underway and the dossier for GI certification of all these crafts was submitted with the GI authorities in Chennai last month.

20230110-214005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala’s oldest Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom passes away

    6 labourers dead in Bihar factory blast

    A Diamond Jubilee that China would want India to remember

    ‘Will list, wait for two days’: SC on pleas against Karnataka...