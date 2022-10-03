INDIA

Kashmiri ‘journalist’ arrested for rape, trafficking & extortion

NewsWire
0
0

A Kashmiri journalist was arrested by the J&K Police after he was accused of rape, extortion and trafficking.

Police said that a local journalist operating in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Nadeem Nadu was arrested for interrogation after he was accused by a university teacher of rape, extortion, intimidation and trafficking.

Police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the charges and also to go into the conduct of some officials named by the complainant in her FIR.

Nadeem was working for a local English daily and a local news agency.

Police press statement said that self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu of Anantnag has been arrested in a rape case.

“The complainant said that he had forced her into sexual relationship after she was deceived and drugged inside a house near Shalimar in Srinagar in July 2020.

“The victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual act many times.

“The victim was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime.

“Because of the heinous nature of the crime an SIT was set up.

“The victim has said that she was forced to have sex with some officer friends of the accused,” police statement said.

20221003-090604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Politics in all spheres of life impedes development: Arunachal CM

    Zero Covid death in Bengaluru for first time in second wave

    Hurtful remarks against Islam: SC refuses PIL seeking arrest of Yati...

    Modi was target of arrested individuals in Patna raids