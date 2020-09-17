Kashmiri Pandit body backs Swamy’s demand for genocide commission

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) on Thursday hailed Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for demanding a Judicial Commission to probe the genocide perpetrated against the community in Kashmir.

The GKPD also endorsed Swamy’s call for the capital punishment to the perpetrators of the brutal murders, rapes and forced conversion along with providing full compensation to the Kashmiri Pandits.

Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday tweeted: “The Government must set up a Genocide Commission on the Kashmiri Pandit’s brutal murders, rapes, and forced conversion to Islam since 1989 and this Commission must be able to recommend capital punishment to the perpetrators. It also should assign full compensation to KPs”.

Thanking Swamy for taking up the cause, the GKPD also said this was the long standing demand of the community. And personalities such as Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and others were also taking up the cause for bringing justice to the persecuted community, it said.

–IANS

