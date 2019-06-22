Kashmiri Pandit diaspora seeks restorative justice

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) A delegation of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday to seek restorative justice for the displaced community.

“The delegation also conveyed their solidarity with the government in their mission to expose and nail all those who played havoc with the J&K state during the last three decades,” a release by GKPD said.

The delegation put forward some measures to kickstart restorative justice for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The delegation appealed to the government to set up a specific large fund for complete restoration, renovation, fencing and reconstruction of temples and for building of ‘Dharamshalas’.

The delegation also demanded an advisory board with proper representative character to advise the state as well as the Centre on all important issues pertaining to the survival and long-term sustainability of Kashmiri Pandits.

