Kashmiri Pandit killings: NIA conducting raids in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at six places in Jammu and Kashmir at the hideouts of suspects who were involved in target killing of Kashmiri Pandits and terror funding.

The raids started early Tuesday morning and are currently going on. The NIA has not commented on the matter as yet.

“We are conducting raids at six places belonging to the suspects. The suspects get instructions from Pakistan-based handlers, and used to carry out terror activities in the name of different groups. They were using cyber spaces for target killings, especially to kill Kashmiri Pandits,” said the NIA source.

On Monday also, the NIA raided a number of locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the terror cases.

In Tuesday’s case, the NIA source said that those involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits will not be spared.

“They are doing this after getting instructions from Pakistan-based handlers. They are trying to create unrest in India,” the source said.

A few suspects are also being grilled by the NIA, the source added.

Official sources also said the raids are part of the ongoing terror funding case investigation being carried out by the premier investigating agency.

“These raids are presently being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama districts.

“These are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case. Local police and the CRPF are assisting NIA in carrying out the raids at multiple places,” sources said.

