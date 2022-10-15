Kashmiri Pandit shot by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian district on Saturday has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police said that Puran Krishan Bhat, son of Tarak Nath Bhat, of Choudhary Gund village in Shopian was shot and critically injured by militants today.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries.”

“The area has been surrounded for searches. Senior police and paramilitary officers have reached the spot,” police said.

On August 16 this year, terrorists had killed another Kashmiri Pandit, Sunil Kumar Bhat of Chotigam village of the same district while yet another Kashmiri Pandit, Pertimber Nath Bhat was injured in that attack.

20221015-135802