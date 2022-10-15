INDIA

Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian succumbs (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Kashmiri Pandit shot by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian district on Saturday has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police said that Puran Krishan Bhat, son of Tarak Nath Bhat, of Choudhary Gund village in Shopian was shot and critically injured by militants today.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries.”

“The area has been surrounded for searches. Senior police and paramilitary officers have reached the spot,” police said.

On August 16 this year, terrorists had killed another Kashmiri Pandit, Sunil Kumar Bhat of Chotigam village of the same district while yet another Kashmiri Pandit, Pertimber Nath Bhat was injured in that attack.

20221015-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Join the club

    Tauktae: Goa oppn attacks government’s handling of cyclone

    AUM declines to an 11-month low

    Big B to launch ‘Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1’ Hindi teaser