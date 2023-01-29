INDIA

Kashmiri Pandits are asking what has govt done for us: Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a video of his interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and posed a question that the community is asking the Central government about being used for political gains.

He tweeted, “Today, Kashmiri Pandits are asking the BJP government – what have you done for us except using us politically? Do you have any answers, Prime Minister.”

Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with the group in Jammu where Kashmiri Pandits complained about the apathy they were facing from the government.

In the video, the Pandits are seen saying that the BJP wants the issue to be alive and that there have been no welfare measures after the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre.

In Kashmir, the yatra has got overwhelming support and leaders of National Conference Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti joined the yatra.

