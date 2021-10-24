The Kashmiri Pandit families living in the valley have been offered security by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, but those who do not wish to take the security have to give an undertaking, which says that they will be responsible for their own security and won’t blame the police or government for that, Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Tickoo said on Sunday.

Tickoo said a majority of Kashmiri Pandits have refused to give that undertaking.

“We are told to give two rooms in our houses for security forces, maximum people have rejected that offer, but the surprising thing is that an undertaking is taken from them addressed to the concerned SSP that they don’t want to take security.

“There is a line in the end which says God forbid if something happens, it’s responsibility will not be on the police or the government,” Tickoo said.

He said he has raised the issue with the IG Police and Lt. Governor, but so far there has been no response.

“I have put this up with the LG and the IGP and asked them what this is all about? But there is no response, that’s very unfortunate,” he said.

After the eruption of militancy in Kashmir in early nineties there was a mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits, but over 800 Pandit families remained and did not migrate.

Recently, many civilians have been targetted and some of them were members of the minority community in Kashmir.

–IANS

