INDIALIFESTYLE

Kashmiri Pandits hold grand prayer meetings in Srinagar on ‘Navreh’

NewsWire
0
9

Grand prayer meetings were held on Saturday by Kashmiri Pandits at the historic Durganag temple and the Mata Sharika Devi temple in Srinagar to celebrate ‘Navreh’, the first day of the new year, according to the Kashmiri Pandit calendar.

Kashmiri Pandits held special prayers at the Mata Sharika Devi temple situated on a hillock called the ‘Hari Parbat’ in the middle of the old city. This was the first such prayer meeting held on Navreh at the Sharika Devi temple 32 years after the migration of the local Pandits from their native land.

Before their exodus, local Pandits used to celebrate the beginning of the new year at this temple.

Those who had gathered for the celebrations said the situation has improved Kashmir in the last couple of years, and the number of terror incidents have also decreased.

People exuded confidence in the positive steps taken by the administration and the government and hoped to return to their homeland soon.

A grand Puja was also held at the Durganag temple in Dalgate area in Srinagar where a large number of people joined the prayers held for peace, prosperity and development of humanity in general and Kashmir in particular.

Murarji Kaul, trustee of the Durganag temple trust, said the main purpose of Saturday’s Navreh prayers was to strengthen the traditional amity between the various communities of Kashmir.

“Huge damage has been caused to this brotherhood of ours by political forces of different shades. Despite their worst doing, the bond between the Muslim majority community and the Pandit minority community remains strong and vibrant as ever, and now their is a renewed effort to further strengthen this bond,” Kaul said.

“Peace is gradually returning to the Valley and people are keen to safeguard the interests of the future generations. This year, Navreh coincides with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and this augers well for the entire population of the Valley,” Kaul added.

20220402-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K LG Manoj Sinha escapes unhurt in car accident

    Opening a window on Soli Sorabjee, one of India’s finest constitutional...

    Naidu urges Andhra people to draw inspiration from freedom fighters

    Kerala HC seeks immediate action in labrador’s ‘brutal’ killing