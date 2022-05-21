The Kashmiri Migrants Welfare Association held a candlelight meet in Noida on Saturday evening to pay tributes to Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists last week.

Kashmiri Pandit youth, Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.

He used to work as a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district under the special employment package for Kashmiri migrants in 2011.

The Kashmiri Migrants Welfare Association demanded justice and their relocation to safe environment in the wake of a spurt in the attacks on minority community members in the Valley, raising slogans for strict action against the killers of Bhat.

Talking to IANS, Utpal Kaul, International Coordinator of Global Kashmiri Pandits Diaspora, said, “Even after decades, an atmosphere of fear prevails in the Valley for Kashmiri Pandits. We demand justice from the government for this brutal killing. I also asked for their relocation to safer places on urgent basis.”

“Removing Article 370 was a historical step in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and we all appreciated that step by the Central government, but the root cause of displacement still remain in the Valley,” said Kamal Hak, President of Kashmiri Migrants Welfare Association.

He added that the atmosphere of fear prevails in the Valley and this brutal killing of Rahul Bhat is the reflection of it.

Meanwhile, massive protests are underway across the country over the horrific killing of Rahul Bhat.

However, tbe J&K government has now sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Bhat’s widow, Meenakshi Raina with the pay scale between Rs 14,800-47,100 in Nowabad Government Higher Secondary School.

