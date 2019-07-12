Kashmiri Pandits’ roadmap for rehabilitation in Valley sent to Modi, Shah

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) A representation by Kashmiri Pandits for the safe return and rehabilitation of the six-lakh-strong community in Kashmir has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The representation claims the return of the Kashmiri Pandits is vital to bring peace in the Valley.

“The involvement of the local Muslim ladership is very important in order to build confidence and the necessary environment to facilitate the return of the Kashmiri Pandit community back to Kashmir,” said the statement.

The roadmap for rehabilitation proposes a three-fold package — physical and economic rehabilitation along with safety and security of the families.

The physical rehabilitation consists of multi-storey apartments in six districts – Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Sopore and Ganderbal. Each residential complex should be capable of accommodating 40,000 people, and the government should give compensation of Rs 30 lakh to families who are keen to return.

The economic rehabilitation should include construction of shopping complexes for migrant traders and land at subsidised rates along with other economic assistance.

On the reservation aspect, the statement said that at least 10 per cent reservation should be allocated in government jobs and professional institutions by granting minority status to the community members.

Stressing on the safety net for the community, it said: “The community will live in clusters within the majority Kashmiri Muslim areas. Local political and religious leaders from the majority community should share the security concerns and the head cleric of Kashmir should own the responsibility,” said the statement.

The representation has urged the government to ensure maximum participation of Kashmiri Pandits in the return and rehabilitation programme.

“Any person having any ancestral documents like state subject certificate, school certificate, ration card, property documents, birth certificate etc, should be considered as proof to participate in this programme,” said the statement.

