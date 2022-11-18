The demographic assaults and genocide continue to happen in numerous places across Kashmir and the administration has chosen to be in a denial mode, willfully blind to these developments.

Worried by these developments, the Kashmiri Pandit community nominated a three member fact-finding team compromising of Rahul Kaul, Amit Raina and Vithal Chowdhary.

The team visited the valley from November 15-17.

They visited camps of PM Package Employees, homes of Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley and the Hindus who continued to stay post 1990 to understand their concerns, fear and impact of current situation on their lives.

The team found the minorities of Kashmir living in fear with lots of uncertainty about their lives and future.

Most were worried about their children, especially the impact the current situation is having on their mental health and overall development.

The team also met many senior officials including P.R. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to share concerns and deliberate on the future course of action by the J&K administration.

The team will also meet PM Package employees protesting at Jammu before finalising and presenting the report.

