Not only sports, but people from Jammu and Kashmir are showing their potential in every field now.

A recent example of this came on the occasion of Sir Syed Day when Kashmir-born Farukh Arjmand, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Researcher’s Award 2022’.

A press release issued by the university said that Arjamand shared the award with Hafzur Rehman Siddique from the department of zoology. Both were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

Arjmand is an educationist who is associated with AMU’s department of chemistry. She was presented the award on the occasion of Sir Syed Day for her valuable services.

Arjmand has three decades of experience in research of inorganic medicinal chemistry during which she has also travelled to foreign countries for her academic work, including China, the USA and Thailand, among others.

Arjmand has worked extensively in the fields of bio-inorganic chemistry, medicinal inorganic chemistry, synthesis and characterisation of anti-tumor metallodrugs, from drug development to materials evaluation.

Her research work has been published in many leading magazines and journals.

20221017-204011