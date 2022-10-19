INDIA

Kashmiri Pulitzer awardee photojournalist says was prevented from going to US

Kashmiri photojournalist, Sanna Irshad Mattoo on Wednesday said that authorities did not allow her to attend the award ceremony in the US where she was to receive her Pulitzer award for the coverage of Covid pandemic.

“Despite a valid visa and ticket, authorities stopped me at Delhi airport and did not allow me to travel to New York,” she said on her Twitter page.

Mattoo also said that this is the second time when she was barred from travelling abroad without giving any reasons.

“I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket,” Mattoo tweeted.

