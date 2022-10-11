Altaf Ahmad Shah, senior separatist leader and son-in-law of late Syed Ali Geelani, passed away on Tuesday in Delhi’s AIIMS.

Family sources said that he had been ailing with renal cancer during his incarceration in Tihar Jail from where he was first shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and later to AIIMS for treatment.

Shah was arrested by the NIA in 2018, along with several other separatist leaders, in an alleged terror funding case and was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail since then.

