Kashmiri alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in Beijing from February 4, next year.

The 30-year-old who hails from the Hajibal Tangmarg area in Baramulla district, has represented the country four times in the World Championships.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah was among the first people to congratulate Khan for his feat.

“Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you,” said Abdullah in a tweet.

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also congratulated skier Khan for making it to Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country. @JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches & support staff. I wish him all the best for games,” tweeted the Office of LG J&K.

Veteran skier Arif secured his place in the Games via the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai.

According to reports, he is the only ski racer from India who qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 till now. Himanshu Thakur and Aanchal Thakur are the other Indian ski racers who are trying to qualify for the mega-event.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also congratulated Arif on his achievement.

“Many Congratulations!,” tweeted Bindra.

“Arif Khan qualified for Beijing Winter Olympics in ski and snowboard. Congratulations to our sports minister Mr. Anurag Thakur-ji and Arif Khan,” said Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Indian Olympic Association in a tweet.

