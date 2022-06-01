INDIA

Kashmiri student earns $70K scholarship to pursue Bachelor’s in Qatar

A Class 12 student of Delhi Public School in Srinagar has earned admission and scholarship worth $70,000 at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Services in Qatar.

Tashafee (18), a student of humanities, has been offered a place at the university to pursue her Bachelor’s in Foreign Services with a major in Culture and Politics. She credits her success to her family and her teachers in Srinagar.

Shafaq Afshan, principal of the school, said, “Every year, our students get admissions and scholarships in the top universities across India and in foreign colleges and universities. Our career counselling and guidance department offers a wide spectrum of guidance and mentoring that prepare students for the next stage of educational journey. Tashafee’s success is a testament to the efforts the department is putting in to transform the educational landscape of the Valley.”

Vijay Dhar, chairman of the school, said, “When we set out to start DPS Srinagar, we wanted to transform the way education was thought of and imparted in the Valley. Over the years, we have reached a stage where it is no longer a bridge too far for our students to dream of top universities across the globe. Tashafee proved that.”

