A Kashmiri youth was detained in Bihar’s Katihar on Thursday for “roaming suspiciously” in the city, an official said.

The youth was identified as Nasir Waja, son of suspected terrorist Yousuf Waja, killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kashmir Valley.

An officer of Katihar’s town police station confirmed the development did not shared any details about the accused.

Waja was roaming around the Shahid Chowk area of Katihar city and his activities were deemed suspicious by local residents who informed the police. The Katihar police detained him and questioning is underway.

The police said that Waja, after his father’s death, went to Finland and stayed there till 2021. After that, he returned to Kashmir.

“The motive of Waja’s Katihar visit is not ascertained yet. As he has also visited foreign countries, the other security agencies will also question him. We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the city to find which other places he has visited. He confessed that he stayed in Katihar railway station for a few hours as well,” a police official, who did not want to be named, said.

20230316-224006