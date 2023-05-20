INDIA

Kashmir’s historic hospitality will be displayed internationally during G20: LG

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the G20 meeting will put Kashmir’s historic hospitality on display internationally.

While inaugurating the Riverfront on River Jehlum at Raj Bagh in Srinagar, Sinha told reporters that the 6-kilometre long Riverfront has been completed and more is in the offing.

“Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a new library will also be opened in the city soon.

“Srinagar city, which is surrounded by water bodies will be a smart city in every sense of the word.”

“Local people and the J&K administration have finalised all arrangements for the upcoming event commencing on May 22.”

“The event will help put the historic hospitality of Kashmir on a display at the international platform.”

“The event will send a message across the globe about Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality which ultimately will result in more tourist arrivals. We are hopeful that the successful G20 event will help give a big push to J&K’s economy,” the Lt Governor said.

He thanked the Prime Minister for hosting the event in J&K. G20 summit is being held in Kashmir for the first time

