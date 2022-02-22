INDIA

Kashmir’s sand artist, Sahil Manzoor calls his art ‘poetry in motion’

By NewsWire
0
0

Twenty six-year old engineering graduate, Sahil Manzoor believes that he can revive Kashmir’s art and culture as a sand artist.

He belongs to Dana Mazar locality of Safa Kadal in old city Srinagar.

Under the local administration’s initiative to beautify the city, he has made a mural in Jahangir Chowk of uptown Srinagar. He also set up a wall of kindness for the poor and needy to help them with warm clothes in the bone chilling winter.

Sahil said he took to sketch drawing, paintings, portraits and murals right from the age of 6.

“I made some money through my sketch drawings and paintings. This gave me financial independence from a very young age.

“I have tried to revive and relive our art and culture through sand art, sketch drawing, paintings, murals, etc.

“The inspiration and goal of my work is to keep the true Kashmiri culture alive and make sure that the world knows of it and my work is able to accomplish this.

“Everyone is a poet, but for people who do not know their way through words, they use art to write poetry in motion.

“It was during the lockdown post August 5, 2019 when I started taking this art form seriously.

“The fact that people kept saying there is no career for artists in Kashmir, has been the mightiest source of motivation for me. I like to be connected to my roots in times that we are currently living in, with very little or no hope left in the majority of the society”.

Son of a carpenter, Sahil calls sand art ‘poetry in motion’.

In 2010, Sahil got inspired by Persian sand artists. By watching videos, he started practicing in 2017.

“I want to make my team, who will showcase Kashmir throughout the world”, he said.

Sahil has created his equipment with the help of his carpenter father who has not opposed his son saying goodbye to his engineering career.

In his profile, Sahil has six jobs listed, creative art director, artist, business consultant, graffiti artist, sales representative, and customer services management.

20220222-101202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.