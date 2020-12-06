Canindia News

Kashyap, Prannoy among 4 shuttlers testing positive for Covid-19

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Four Indian shuttlers, including Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and RMV Guru Sai Dutt, have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Doubles specialist Pranaav Jerry Chopra is the fourth badminton player to have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to a source in the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the three shuttlers — Kashyap, Prannoy and Chopra — recently attended Guru Sai Dutt’s wedding which took place on November 25 in Hyderabad.

They got themselves tested upon reaching the Pullela Gopichand Academy for the ongoing badminton national camp where their results returned positive. However, Saina Nehwal, who also attended the wedding, has tested negative.

The players, who are asymptomatic, are currently in isolation.

Earlier in August, N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C had tested negative for Covid-19 following which the camp, which started on August 7, was closed for sanitisation. However, it restarted from August 17.

–IANS

aak/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ritu beats Torres to extend MMA record to 4-0

CanIndia New Wire Service

Courier company will return money to the chess players: Kiren Rijiju

CanIndia New Wire Service

Despite rising costs, Japanese PM promises on delivering Olympics

CanIndia New Wire Service

Veteran mountaineer Chanchal Mitra, 86, dead

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ex-MCA president Ashish Shelar to contest for BFI chief’s post

CanIndia New Wire Service

Para-athletics coach tests Corona positive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Paying customs duty, Indian chess Olympiad team gets gold medals

CanIndia New Wire Service

Organic milk company had signed GM Nihal Sarin for Rs 80 lakh

CanIndia New Wire Service

Argentina’s national rugby team apologise for Maradona tribute

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested