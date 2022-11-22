Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been re-elected for a new term following the snap polls held the previous day, preliminary results showed on Monday.

Tokayev won 81.31 per cent of about 8.3 million ballots, which were cast by more than 11.95 million registered voters on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted Nurlan Abdirov, chairman of the Central Election Commission, as saying at a press conference.

The presidential election was of historic significance, and will open a new political era, Tokayev said on Monday.

He added that the Kazakh authorities will firmly carry out reforms and strive to build a new Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan held the snap presidential race on Sunday, with six candidates, including Tokayev, running for the top job.

