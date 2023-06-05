‘Kundali Bhagya’ famed actress Kasturi Banerjjee, who is currently seen in the show ‘Asur 2’, is all praise for her co-actor Barun Sobti. She said that the actor was living the character and was very methodical.

Kasturi essays the role of a psychotherapist named Zoya, who is warm, empathetic, loving yet very professional.

Speaking on his working experience with Barun, Kasturi said: “I have had heard very good things about Barun and his acting skills but never got a chance earlier to meet him in person. I met him for the very first time on the set only.”

Kasturi described him as a “chilled, very calm, comforting, receptive and no hang-up individual.”

