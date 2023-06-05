ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kasturi Banerjjee: ‘Barun Sobti was totally living his character in ‘Asur 2”

NewsWire
0
0

‘Kundali Bhagya’ famed actress Kasturi Banerjjee, who is currently seen in the show ‘Asur 2’, is all praise for her co-actor Barun Sobti. She said that the actor was living the character and was very methodical.

Kasturi essays the role of a psychotherapist named Zoya, who is warm, empathetic, loving yet very professional.

Speaking on his working experience with Barun, Kasturi said: “I have had heard very good things about Barun and his acting skills but never got a chance earlier to meet him in person. I met him for the very first time on the set only.”

Kasturi described him as a “chilled, very calm, comforting, receptive and no hang-up individual.”

20230605-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yami Gautam Dhar’s ‘Lost’ to be screened at 53rd IFFI on...

    Aayush Sharma announces his third film, to hit theaters in 2023

    Zain Imam prays for success of ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan’...

    Big B in ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ inspired ‘KBC14’ contestant to...