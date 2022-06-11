SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of Sri Lanka’s final T20I against Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that pacers Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have been ruled out of the sides final T20I against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday evening due to injuries suffered while training.

Both Rajitha and Pathirana hadn’t featured in the three-match T20I series, which was won by Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. “Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip’, whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow’, said the SLC through its official Twitter account.

SLC further announced that Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan will replace Rajitha and Pathirana in Sri Lanka’s squad for the final T20I against Australia, which is effectively a dead rubber.

In the second T20I on Wednesday, Australia survived an electric spell from rising leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to win by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka were also fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

Australia’s veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare after the pace duo of Jhye Richardson (3/26) and Kane Richardson (4/30) restricted Sri Lanka to 124/9 in 20 overs.

After the T20I series ends, Sri Lanka and Australia will face off in five ODI matches starting on June 14 and ending on June 24.

20220611-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, elect to bat first against...

    IPL 2022: Rinku is an incredible player; we need to nurture...

    2nd ODI: Ireland shock SA, take 1-0 lead

    IPL 2022 to kick off on March 26, final on May...