Kat Dennings and her musician beau Andrew WK seem to be a PDA spree lately. On Monday, Dennings posted yet another loved-up picture of the duo.

In a new post on Instagram Story image, the actress and Andrew are seen locking lips passionately. She captioned the picture with just a heart icon.

The smooch selfie comes a day after the “2 Broke Girls” star had posted a picture where Andrew is seen gently kissing her on the forehead.

After essaying the popular avatar of Max in “2 Broke Girls”, Dennings was seen in the 2011 superhero film “Thor” and then in “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013.

Earlier this year, Dennings was seen in the miniseries “WandaVision”.

–IANS

