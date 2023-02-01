The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s slate of 14 nominees for the Class of 2023 is out.

The list runs the gamut from Kate Bush, who’s been nominated three times before but still stands an especially good chance of getting in now, to Willie Nelson, who could follow fellow country icon Dolly Parton in, to Missy Eillott and the White Stripes, both of whom are late-1990s icons being put up for the honour in their first year of eligibility, reports ‘Variety’.

The full lineup of artistes selected as 2023 contenders by the Hall’s nominating committee includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

A slight majority of the 14 nominees — eight in all — are on a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, according to ‘Variety’. They are Missy Elliott, Warren Zevon, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Joy Division/New Order.

The remaining six are returning after being nominated but not voted in before. Kate Bush didn’t make the final cut when previously nominated in 2018, 2021 and 2022, but would seem to have the wind at her back now, with her oldie ‘Running Up That Hill’, due to ‘Stranger Things’, having oddly become one of the biggest hits of the past year.

‘Variety’ adds that Rage Against the Machine is another act that appeared on the ballot last year and is up again for a fourth time; the band was also nominated in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Soul group The Spinners was up three times as well before this year, but for them it’s been seven years since their last nomination. The ensemble’s previous nods came in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

