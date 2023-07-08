INDIA

Kate Hudson dances with fiance Danny Fujikawa at Bruce Sprinsteen’s Hyde Park show

Actress Kate Hudson was pictured dancing with her fiance Danny Fujikawa and fashion designer friend Stella McCartney as they attended Bruce Springsteen’s set at British Summertime.

The ‘Almost Famous’ actress, 44, watched the rocker’s “tear-jerking” three hour set from the VIP area in London’s Hyde Park with Stella, 51, and other stars.

Joining them was Stella’s husband Alasdhair Willis and singer Jon Bon Jovi, 61, as they sang-along to Bruce Springsteen’s impressive 29-song set, Daily Mail reported.

Kate appeared to be having the time of her life as she flashed a huge smile while Stella threw her arms in the air.

She pulled her blonde hair back into a high bun and wore a patterned linen shirt to the event.

Stella looked chic in a blue jumpsuit with cropped sleeves and her hair styled straight.

The 73-year-old rock legend’s energetic three-hour set has been lauded by fans and critics as an “unrelenting rock spectacular” after he took to the stage for the final weekend of the festival.

He kicked off his set alongside his famous E Street Band with an energetic rendition of ‘No Surrender’, before moving onto ‘Ghosts’, ‘Prove It All Night’ and ‘Letter To You’.

The New Jersey rocker showed no signs of slowing down as he delivered a medley of his biggest hits for the huge crowd.

Later in the show, Bruce reflected on the “greatest adventure of his life” when he joined his first band in the mid-60s with George Theiss, who hired the teenage guitarist into the Castiles.

