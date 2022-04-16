Actress-producer Kaley Cuoco, who is gearing up for the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, badly wanted to star in the sequel of ‘Knives Out’, in a role that eventually went to Kate Hudson, reports ‘Deadline’.

The actress opened up this week to ‘Glamour’ magazine about one part that got away. On being asked if there was ever a role she wanted that she couldn’t get, even after her success on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

She told the magazine, “Oh, yes. It was actually quite recent. It was the sequel for Knives Out,” she told the magazine. “And I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it.”

She added, “I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great.”

As per ‘Deadline’, Cuoco didn’t stay down for long. The very next day, she said, she got a call about ‘Meet Cute’, the film she shot with Pete Davidson last year. She didn’t want to read the script, but finally gave in.”And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] Knives. I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out.”

However, the actress is hopeful about getting the role in the third instalment of the film, she said, “Maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

