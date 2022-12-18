ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kate Hudson reveals her biggest issue with filming nude scenes

NewsWire
0
0

Kate Hudson has opened up on her approach to filming nude scenes. She explained that she doesn’t mind it as long as it doesn’t draw too much attention to her breasts.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star has been appearing on screens since the 1990s and will soon be seen on Netflix in the murder mystery ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ – which includes the final on-screen appearance of the late Dame Angela Lansbury, reports The Mirror.

While out promoting the film, the topic of nude and love scenes was raised – with Kate explaining that she has a reasonably blase approach to filming without her kit on. She, however, fears that saucy scenes could make her a target for lurid conversation – and she hopes this is something that can be avoided.

Discussing her nude scenes with The Sun on Sunday, Kate explained: “I don’t have an issue with nudity personally – I think it’s great.”

“But I don’t want to be on a promo tour and all anyone wants to talk about is my b*****, and how hard it was. You don’t want the movie to be about that”, she said further, quoted by The Mirror.

While she was on the promo trail, Kate has been something of an open book about her life, including how she balances raising her three children who she shares with three different men.

20221218-143605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Depp-Heard trial: Doctor describes help to treat actor’s drug addiction

    AR Rahman attends Grammys with son AR Ameen

    Why Alice Evans is ‘scared’ after Loan Gruffud’s decision to divorce...

    Jonas Cuaron to direct anti-hero, Latino lead character film ‘El Muerto’