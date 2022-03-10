Kate Winslet itching to get back to work after a year’s break

‘Titanic’ and ‘The Holiday’ star Kate Winslet delivered an intense performance in ‘Mare of Easttown’. She played a Delaware county detective in the limited crime drama series.

She took some time off after that, stating that she wanted to spend some time with her family. The actress is now looking forward to being back on set and working on interesting projects.

Recently in an interview with Variety, the actress confessed that she is excited about working with an actress she has longed to collaborate with for a long time – Andrea Riseborough.

Kate said, “I have always admired her work. She is entirely different, truthful and compelling in everything she does. I find her riveting to watch. She is unselfconscious and damn funny, too. ‘Death of Stalin’ is a firm favorite in our house”. She also said that she will be working with Andrea Riseborough later in the year and she is very excited about it.

She also said that she would like to Helen Mirren again. The two actresses co-starred in ‘Collateral Beauty’ in 2016, but they were together for only one scene. Kate said that she would want to work more intensely with Mirren and she believes there is no one else like Helen Mirren. “She is powerful and riveting in everything she does,” said Winslet.

As this interview was taken ahead of International Women’s day, Kate was asked to share a piece of advice for women who are trying to make a name in the entertainment world. Kate said that women should not expect that the world would owe them something that they themselves have not worked hard to achieve. Nothing is ever handed over on a plate.

She further said, “Just keep experimenting and practicing, even if that’s just at home. Don’t act in front of a mirror. All that does is show you what your facial expressions are. But it’s more important to start from the inside. Try not to be hard on yourself if you don’t get a role you really wanted, just keep going.”

She also said that it’s important not to get too critical of one’s appearance as it only leads to self-consciousness and becomes a distraction.

She ended it by saying, “The bottom line is to “enjoy it. Acting is a joy and a pleasure. Just keep enjoying what it feels like”.