Katherine Ryan feels Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating pattern is ‘creepy’

Comedian Katherine Ryan has criticised Leonardo DiCaprio’s preference in dating younger women and called it ‘creepy’.

Leonardo, 48, split up from his long-term model girlfriend Camila Morrone last summer, a few months after she turned 25, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Since then, he has been spotted getting cosy with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid as well as with other younger models. Hollywood superstar Leo has never publicly dated anyone over the age of 25 years old.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, over the years, fans have been theorising that the ‘Titanic’ actor breaks up with women when they reach their mid-twenties. After it was recently rumoured that he was getting close to 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, comedian Katherine took to Twitter to comment on his dating preferences.

Quote tweeting a person mentioning his age and his new rumoured romance, Katherine said: “This is literally all I’ve talked about for SEVEN YEARS (sic).”

Author Caitlin Moran replied: “I feel like he has ‘Titanic’ trauma. He’s dating women like he’s still the age he was when he shot it, and he’s ALWAYS on holiday on a yacht. Dude needs some EMDR.”

“This year, Titanic became too old for Leonardo DiCaprio to be in it,” Katherine responded.

One person criticised her tweet and asked Katherine ‘what the crime is’ as they’re ‘both adults’.

“No crime, just a creepy pattern,” the comedian responded.

