Kathir-starrer ‘Iyalvathu Karavel’ goes on floors

Actor Kathir, whose brilliant performance in the critically acclaimed ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ was widely appreciated, on Wednesday began work on his film titled ‘Iyalvathu Karavel’.

Directed by S.L.S. Henry, the film, which went on floors on Wednesday with a simple pooja, will have well-known cinematographer Sridhar as its director of photography.

Taking to Twitter, cinematographer Sridhar said, “Excited to team up with Kathir after ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and with close friend and director Henry for ‘Iyalvathu Karavel’.”

Yuvalatchumi, who plays the female lead in the film, on Twitter, said, “Happy to be part of this movie!! Need all your love & support!”

Master Mahendran plays the villain in this film, which is being produced by D Daniel Christopher and M Thennilavan.

Mahendran took to Twitter to express his joy of being a part of this project.

He said, “We started our journey together and was launched as a hero on the same day, and now, I am excited to work with him as a villain. Thanks to director Henry and Eminent Entertainment production for trusing me. Need all your love and wishes for our ‘Iyalvathu Karavel.'”

20220302-165204