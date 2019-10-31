Katie Holmes: Gave birth to daughter Suri at the perfect time

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Katie Holmes says she gave birth to her daughter at the perfect time, because it gave them the opportunity to grow up together.

Holmes welcomed Suri, her only child with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, on April 18, 2006, when she was 27-years old.

In an interview to Elle UK, the 40-year-old, who is raising her daughter alone in New York, opened up about embracing motherhood at a young age, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together,” Holmes said.

While she keeps a relatively low-profile, Holmes is not exempt from intense media scrutiny — result of her rewarding career in TV, films and her association with Cruise. But the actress has a rational attitude towards the constant exposure.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot. Honestly. That kind of attention is… I try to keep it in perspective because it just is what it is. I try to look nice when I leave the house. I’m very private and quiet, so it’s interesting that there’s that part of my life,” she said.

