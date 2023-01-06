INDIALIFESTYLE

Katihar gang war: Gujarat, Bihar Police arrest 4 accused for murdering 5

A day after Gujarat Police and Bihar Police Special Task Force in a joint operation arrested four persons from Surat in Gujarat in connection with the Katihar gang war case, police has taken all four accused to Bihar on transit remand from Surat court.

Surat Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B.P. Rojiya on Friday informed the media that on December 8, a gang war had broken out between the Mohana Thakur and Piku Yadav gangs in which the latter and his four associates were killed by the former.

The conflict had broken out over the control of fertile land along the Ganga river in Chandpur village that falls under Barari police station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

Both gangs exchanged fire for nearly three hours, and after killing Piku Yadav and his four associates, Mohana Takur gang threw their bodies in Ganga, the police officer said.

The ACP added that the Gujarat crime branch and Bihar Police STF teamed up in a joint operation and have arrested Sumarkuvar Bhumihar, Dhiraj Singh, Aman Tiwari and Abhishek Rai from Godadara area on Thursday.

All four accused are natives of Bhagalpur district.

