Katrina calls Nayanthara ‘gorgeous south superstar’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has collaborated with sothern superstar Nayanthara for promotion of her make-up line Kay Beauty and heaped her with praises.

Katrina on Monday shared a black and white video on Instagram. In the clip, the two actresses were seen chatting.

“A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious…” the “Bharat” star captioned the clip, adding: “forever grateful”.

Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop film “Sooryavanshi”, directed by Rohit Shetty. She is the new addition to Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two “Singham” films and “Simmba”.

It brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as “Namastey London”, “Sing Is Kinng”, “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye”, “Welcome” and “Tees Maar Khan”.

–IANS

