Katrina Kaif bowled over Anshula Kapoor’s body transformation

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has been sharing jaw dropping pictures on Instagram. Her followers and friends are awed by her body transformation.

Katrina Kaif is the latest to join the cheering squad, she posted, Look at you, for Anshula’s bare-faced body positivity post. Anshula was also complimented by her uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Sunita Kapoor.

Katrina who is known for her love of fitness cheered on Anshula encouraging her on her journey towards a fitter lifestyle.

Anshula is actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and daughter of Boney and Mona Kapoor. She is Jahnvi Kapoor’s half sister.

Anshula has so far chosen to stay away from the limelight. She runs an organisation called Fankind. It’s a charitable organisation that connects fans with their favorite stars. The proceeds from this go to various charitable organisations.

Arjun Kapoor has always been very supportive of Anshula. Earlier this month, Arjun Kapoor had tagged Anshula Kapoor when he penned a heartwarming post on Instagram, remembering their mother Mona Kapoor on her birthday.

Just like Anshula, Arjun Kapoor too, inspired many with his body transformation ahead of his debut in Ishaqzaade in 2012. A decade later his sister Anshula has taken up the mantle of inspiring everyone to adopt a fitter lifestyle. Anshula joins a popular club of celebrities who have stunned their fans with their body transformations. This includes Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pedhnekar, Sara Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, Lizelle D’Souza (Choreographer Remo D’Souza’s wife), Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and Alia Bhat. If rumors are to be believed Anshula’s sister Sonam too underwent a body transformation ahead of her debut.

Anshula’s post serves as a reminder that when it comes to fitness and health, it’s never too late!