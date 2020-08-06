Katrina Kaif gets ready for a date night with ‘Bandish Bandits’

Amazon Prime Video has released their all new Amazon Original musical series Bandish Bandits this week and the reviews are already pouring in, with fans and critics praising the Bandish Bandits team for their incredible work. Amongst the fans of the musical web series is Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a video of her getting ready to binge-watch the series.

Katrina also congratulated the director Anand Tiwari and producer and creator Amritpal Singh Bindra for the series.

The series sees Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik torn between legacy and love as their very different worlds collide. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang, with music composed by musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Bandish Bandits is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for Prime members across 200 countries and territories to enjoy at home.