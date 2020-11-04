Canindia News

Katrina Kaif is back in action

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Katrina Kaif is elated to resume her work amid the Covid pandemic.

In her new Instagram picture, Katrina flashes her big smile in a bright yellow dress. She is happy to be back on the set, going by her latest post.

“Mood.. sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ….( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is),” she wrote.

A few days ago, she even posted a picture in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit.

“Safety first…outfits not bad either,” she had written.

On the film front, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

