Why Katrina Kaif is always ready to play

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE019

Actress Katrina Kaif says she misses playing cricket, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Katrina’s new Instagram post is a picture where she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidaar in the snapshot.

“Missing Cricket.. always ready to play.. properly attired or no..” Katrina captioned the image.

Katrina’s friend and “Thugs Of Hindostan” co-actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped a kissing emoji on the picture.

On the work front, Katrina’s next release is Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for a Diwali release as of now.

She has also recently signed “Phone Bhoot”, a horror comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

