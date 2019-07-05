Katrina Kaif plans to take a break on b’day

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet – go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends.

Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: “I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days’ break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself.”

On the work front, the new brand ambassador of Reebok in India is being lauded for her performances in movies “Bharat” and “Zero”. And she can’t wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor.

She shared that she believes in picking roles that allow her the “space and opportunity to really invest in a character and explore it”.

“I am eager to get another film, to get my teeth into another character which will allow me the kind of level of performance which I was able to experience in ‘Bharat’ and ‘Zero’,” said Katrina.

As for her upcoming projects, she has an action film titled “Sooryavanshi”.

