Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ locked for Dec 15 release

Actors Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ is all set to release on December 15.

The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in cameos.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, and Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures invite you to partake in the merrymaking with some rum cake and sherry. ‘Merry Christmas’ is set to release worldwide on December 15.

2023071740485

